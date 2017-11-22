U.S. Housing Remains Affordable Despite Rising Home Prices, Says Black Knight

If seen from a longer-term perspective, housing remains much more affordable, said Black Knight. This is based on its September Mortgage Monitor that showed a lower percentage of median income was required to buy a median-priced home back in September.

This affordability in housing has rallied against rising home prices that offset savings from historically low rates. As CoreLogic said in another report, expect home prices to further increase a year from now.

September’s Housing Affordability Near Post-Recession Low

“In looking at the affordability landscape across the country, we certainly see varying levels of affordability in each market compared to their own long-term benchmarks” — Ben Graboske, executive vice president – data and analytics at Black Knight.

Black Knight found the following housing trends in its Mortgage Monitor as of September 2017:

1. Lower median income. The average homebuyer set aside 21.4% of his/her median income to buy a median-priced home in the U.S., down from 24.2% and 26.2% recorded in the years 1995 to 1999, and 2000 to 2003, respectively.

September 2017’s income percentage was a few points shy of the post-Recession peak of 21.8% recorded in July. In dollars, it meant a $100 increase in payment.

Nonetheless, the payment-to-debt ratio was (i) 2.8% below the late 1990s’ 24.2% and (ii) 4.9% below the average 26.2% recorded in the 2000-2003 period that was the run-up years to the housing price peak in 2006.

2. Lower interest rates. In the last six months, interest rates went down to 40 bps. Potential savings were offset by “accelerating home price appreciation across most of the country.” This trend of lower mortgage rates and higher home prices kept home affordability near a post-Recession low.

“That being said, when viewing the market through a longer-term lens, affordability across most of the country still remains favorable to long-term benchmarks,” Mr. Graboske emphasized.

Home Prices Continue to Rise

How long will home prices continue their rising streak? CoreLogic, in a separate report, found that home prices across the country rose 7% in September from a year ago and 0.9% from a month ago.

The real estate data provider expects this trend to continue in September next year with an increase of 4.7%.

Based on their historical year-over-year data, home prices have climbed since March 2017.

CoreLogic also ran an analysis on the market condition of the top 100 metropolitan areas in the U.S. based on housing stock in September 2017.

And the company found out that:

36% of cities have an overvalued housing stock whose home prices are at least 10% higher than their long-term, sustainable level.

28% were undervalued or at least 10% below the sustainable level.

36% were at value.

Among states, only West Virginia showed a home price drop (0.3%) while Washington led the highest increase of 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

“A strengthening economy, healthy consumer balance sheets and low mortgage interest rates are supporting the continued strong demand for residential real estate,” concluded CoreLogic CEO Frank Martell.

