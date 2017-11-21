What Could You Lose When Delaying Your Home Purchase

There are a lot of reasons that can put off a buyer’s decision to purchase a home. It could be a sudden change of employment, a need to build credit, or perhaps more time to save for down payment. Meanwhile, there are those who just want to pounce on the best opportunity to score a deal.

What many don’t realize is that delaying could actually cost you more in the long run. If you’re looking to buy in a market where the trend of home prices is rising, there’s a good chance that buying next year could be significantly more expensive than if you buy now.

A case of affordability

The continued scarcity in available inventory is driving home prices up. Experts predict that the problem is not likely going to be fixed soon. As more people join the already overwhelming demand, the more it’s going to put pressure on the market. This condition will inevitably isolate homebuyers who have low budget, or force them to take out bigger mortgages.

This does not mean that you can no longer find homes within your affordability range. Experts say that they may have to move farther away from urban centers to find homes that are within their budget. Current market data supports this statement. Cities, especially those located near coasts have the highest home price averages. In New York and LA, for example, the average borrower has to work for 112 hours a month just to pay his or her mortgage. The best places tend to be in old manufacturing cities like Memphis and Toledo where the average homeowner only has to work till Wednesday to pay off his or her monthly mortgage bills.

Unnecessary delays

There are plenty of legit reasons why the average American would delay buying a home. Many are burdened with student debts, others find it hard to save enough money to pay the downpayment and closing costs of purchasing, while others just don’t have the sufficient income yet to afford a place of their own.

Some of those who can, however, delay the purchase because they overthink the whole transaction as they try to get the best deal on the book. Under the current market, postponing purchases can instead end up costing you more.

It’s well advised to take advantage of mortgage interest rates while they remain historically low. Rates are projected to march forward as well, so by the time you finally decide to buy a year or two later, you have to shoulder the surge in both property price and interest rates.

Let’s say the house you are interested in costs $200,000 now. At 5 percent annual appreciation rate, the house would cost around $255,200 after five years. If we factor in interest rates rising, you would have to pay even more.

Here are some of the most common misconceptions that prevent some people from buying their homes now:

You need to pay 20 percent of the home’s purchase price as down payment. There are existing home loan programs both federal and private that provide down payment assistance. According to survey data from American financing, 83 percent of all loans closed last year had down payments that were 10 percent or less.

You are too young to get a house. As long as your finances can support your debts while maintaining a comfortable state of living, you are good to go.

Not enough income. You can draw additional income from your 401k or other retirement accounts, as long as the damage does not outweigh its utility. You may also include your side gig income, alimony, disability payments, social security benefits, investments, and other alternative forms of income to quality for a mortgage.

All other debts must be paid first before one can get a house. As long as your debt-to-income ratio is at a manageable level, you can get a mortgage. Lenders allow DTIs as much as 43 percent. You can bring your DTI down by paying off your credit card dues, refinancing your car loan into one with lower interest, or consolidate your debts into one loan.

Mortgages are difficult to get. After the recession, the government rolled out legislative orders that made nonqualified loans difficult to originate. Almost a decade after the disaster, lenders are starting to be lenient. Now, you can find stated income loans, and other loan programs that have less stringent qualifications.

A borrower needs a high credit score. Most loans only require borrowers to have a score of 620. The FHA only requires 580. USDA and VA loans are not strict about minimum credit scores. Requirements vary from program to program and lender to lender.

Getting your facts right is most important when it comes to making a decision as expensive as buying a house. Talk to your agent first to gain insights about the market, and evaluate your own financial capacity. If you can purchase a home now, why delay it?