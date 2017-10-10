A reverse mortgage, while a controversial loan product, can be a great financial tool for retiring seniors and homeowners.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, only 2 to 3 percent of Americans hold reverse mortgages. But there’s also data suggesting that that may not be the case in the future.

First, the American population is growing older. Per the 2010 census record, there were already over 40 million Americans aged 65 and above. Experts project that in just three decades, the number of seniors in the country will double.

Furthermore, data in life expectancy is showing that Americans are also living longer, which supports the first projection.

Then there is the issue of rising costs in medical health care and long term care. These concerns are putting a strain to the financial decisions that seniors have to consider when they retire.

Those who have no other way of earning even passive money during retirement, those who have saved enough to little in their retirement savings, or those whose only form of income will be their pension money or social security benefits might start looking at a new financial tool that will help them alleviate their worries for retirement.

One of the options worth looking into is a reverse mortgage.

So what is a reverse mortgage?

A reverse mortgage is a form of financial agreement where the homeowner relinquishes his or her home equity in exchange for payments. The payments could be a lump sum, a regular payout, a line of credit, or a combination of these payment arrangements.

So instead of paying out, you are instead getting paid by the bank. The mortgage only becomes due once the owner decides to move, sells the home, or passes away.

It’s a flexible financial tool that allows many senior Americans get the liquidity they need to supplement their retirement income.

Its key features include:

You can borrow against your home’s equity and still be able to keep living in the home.

No mortgage payments to worry about every month

You can use the proceeds of the loan however you want, be it for paying for medical bills, relaxing your cash flow for home expenses, etc. The loan proceeds however, should be used to pay off the existing mortgage.

Reverse mortgages usually come with higher interest rates which is also compounded. Meaning, you pay interest on the interest.

If the money you owe exceeds the value of the home, you as a borrower are not held liable to answer for the deficit.

If the borrower passes away, the heirs can pay off the mortgage by a) cash, b) refinancing the loan, c) selling the home, or d) letting the bank foreclose the property.

The loan can become due prematurely, however, if you fail to: maintain the property pay property taxes pay the insurance pay homeowners association dues breach the terms of the loan



When is a reverse mortgage a good idea?

While a reverse mortgage is often stigmatized because of the hefty costs that come with it, it can be the financial aid that some seniors need. Here are some conditions or situations wherein a reverse mortgage can be worth exploring:

The proceeds of the loan is enough to help you put a resolve to your financial problems. You plan to retire in your own home and don’t want to move. You can afford the home’s upkeep cost and have no problem paying for the household dues such as utility bills, insurance, homeowners’ fees, etc. You don’t plan to leave a financial burden to your heirs, in which case, you assume that you will let your house go to foreclosure. Your spouse is already 62 years old or older. A non-borrowing spouse can’t receive any more mortgage proceeds if the borrower passes away first. And the younger you or your spouse is, the lesser the amount you can borrow.

The decision to get a reverse mortgage requires an honest assessment of your finances and your plans for the future. Make sure you’ve weighed in all the factors before you commit to a deal.