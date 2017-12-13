What is the 20/30/50 Rule?

Financial soundness is one of our priorities in life. When you have financial stability, it doesn’t always guarantee a perfect, trouble-free life. However, when you have enough, life can a lot easier.

Managing your money wisely is crucial when you want to purchase a home. You have to organize your finances well. More importantly, you have to make huge financial decisions when it comes to budgeting and spending your money.

Your accounts and assets will be a crucial consideration when lenders determine your mortgage eligibility. You have to have enough funds to cover the down payment. It is also important that you have a stable income, a sizeable reserve and enough assets to longevity.

The Importance of Saving

May it be for a home purchase, a car loan, a credit card or just for the sake of having funds for the rainy days, saving should be a habit. It can be a little bit overwhelming to make a good budget, but there’s smart strategy to get you started — the 20/30/50 rule.

The 20/30/50 Rule

This strategy helps you effectively save by dividing your take-home money into these three parts — fixed expenses, financial goals, flexible expenses.

20 Percent – Financial Goals

Your financial goals must include three key thing: emergency funds, savings funds, credit card debt payment funds.

This 20 percent savings funds helps you build a stronger financial foundation. These three key elements are very essential, but we tend to put them last on our priority list. Before touching your take-home money, set this amount aside first.

If you’re planning to purchase a house or refinance an existing mortgage, saving up for it also falls in this category. This 20 percent savings must be fixed. Doing so will ensure financial stability in the long-term.

Find the best mortgage rates, click here.

30 Percent – Flexible Expenses

30 percent of your net income goes to flexible expenses. The weekly grocery, your gas and transportation, money for shopping and dine outs fall in this category. As the category name suggests, it is so flexible that how you spend this portion of your income is all up to you.

Flexible expenses allow you a healthy room to reward yourself for the hard work and enjoy the things you love doing. It is never a bad idea to spend for yourself from time to time, as long as you practice self-control. Remember that even if this part of your spendings can be very flexible, you can’t exceed the 30 percent cap.

Now if you still have a couple of dollars left unspent, you can always add this as saving towards your financial goals.

50 Percent – Fixed Expenses

50 percent of your take-home money is allocated for the monthly bills with you pay constantly. Fixed expenses don’t vary that much month after month. This makes it easier for you to allocate a budget for it.

Examples of fixed expenses are monthly mortgage and car loan payments, utility bills, property taxes, rent and insurance premiums. Any payables that have fixed amounts fall into this category. So if you have gym membership fees or other subscription, list them down under this category, too.

50 percent of net income is already a fairly large amount of money. Keep in mind that the 50 percent is already the maximum amount you can spend. If you’re still a little bit above this budget, it’s time you cut some expenses.

If you have premium cable subscriptions, consider switching to basic cable service. If your electric bills are very high, try reducing it by turning off unused appliances and lights.

Connect with a lender, click here.

Does it Work?

The 20/30/50 rule is not a fail-safe guarantee for everyone. However, many people find this saving strategy effective. It is a smart and easy way to categorize your budget. It sets out clear goals. It also offers freedom and flexibility. It isn’t too rigid. In fact, it acknowledges that you also have to spend reward yourself from time to time. Most importantly, it is future-oriented. It gives emphasis on prioritizing saving for your major financial goals.

Coupled with the right attitude towards saving, the 20/30/50 Rule can provide financial soundness. Examine your spending habits. Plan out how you can improve on saving.

Ask yourself this question today: “Am I confident with my finances right now?”

Click to See the Latest Mortgage Rates»