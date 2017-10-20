Why is Mortgage Lending Not Yet Fully Digitized?

What is tech disruption and how is it changing the mortgage lending landscape?

Technological disruption has been a key market driver that has aided many industries in surviving and adapting to the needs of business professionals and their clients in the 21st century.

Innovative solutions in transportation from ride sharing apps to the Hyperloop are changing the way we mobilize the population. The rapid advancement of intelligent software can now automate previously faulty manual work, to the point of threatening job stability of millions around the globe. Heck, new discoveries in genomic modalities (think CRISPR technologies) are on the verge of engineering futuristic “superbabies”.

While these sound like conjecture straight out of science fiction, these technologies are as real as it gets and the modern consumer is already on the bandwagon.

Need a ride? Call an uber. Lack storage space? Migrate to the cloud. Want to check your bank balance? Just download the app.

Today’s tech is the norm – not the wow factor.

So why are we still originating loans like it’s the 1950s?

In its infancy

The average mortgage broker in America is over 55 years old. Many of them can recall the days of a pen, graph paper and a calculator to get their job done. It actually wasn’t that long ago. It also wasn’t that long ago when rates were in the teens too. Remember? If you do, your showing your age.

The truth is though, mortgage tech has been around for many years now, but tech has struggled to keep up with so much change.

The first tech startups that rolled out innovative mortgage solutions did so as early as the late 1980s, gaining a strong foothold throughout the 1990s. Mortgage origination was trying to keep up with technology throughout the start of the century. Calyx Software took early advantage reporting 72% market share of all Loan Operating System (LOS) users in 2010.

With the ever-changing compliance to government regulations and the shifting complexities of products, many competitors have stepped up to take their share of the LOS market. While Calyx Point is still popular, companies like EllieMae, D+H and Black Knight among others have taken plenty of the market for users away. A search on the Fannie Mae web site shows a list of 43 “Authorized LOS Integration Vendors”.

Things are only slowly changing to meet customer needs though.

Even though companies are trying to provide technology solutions to meet customer wants, there are still competing factors at play. That usually means that technology can be used for part of the process, but intermittently throughout the process, technology goes away.

In fact, a 2016 study revealed that 62 percent of homeowners aged 34 and below said they used a mobile app to complete their mortgage application. The statistics is promising. But mortgage application is just a part of the puzzle. Looking at the full picture, these piecemeal integrations cannot sugarcoat the fact that the industry is inefficient at creating a solid infrastructure that successfully combines tech and operations.

What’s the problem?

Tech disruption in the mortgage industry has created new breeds of firms fighting for the same market share with the existing mortgage software companies. There are vastly different ideas of how to get there.

While there may be new “cool” technologies in the space, mortgage banks and originators trying to keep up with business changes and compliance can’t make bad decisions with technology that might result in inefficiencies, bought back loans, or even criminal punishment.

Borrower want convenience, more and more, but that desire competes with government oversight on the industry.

Tech startups have seen a potential for leveraging software technologies, data, and information access to improve the painful of the sometimes antiquated mortgage. The primary focus is to improve poor customer service and outdated tech systems in order to hasten mortgage approvals and to provide solutions that new tech driven mortgage companies seek to bring to the growing population of tech driven customers.

The new breed of mortgage tech companies do not necessarily offer end-to-end lending services. Most are specialists focusing only on a specific aspect of the mortgage process. They include:

Loan origination system providers which provide component solutions and servicing platforms to originators, issuers, and servicers (e.g. Cloudvirga, Preclose)

Tech-based mortgage lenders which originate mortgages directly to consumers (e.g. LendInvest)

Companies that connect consumers to the best mortgages

Mortgage data and analytics specialists such as CreditSesame that supply data to issuers, investors, and originators alike

Traditional mortgage companies now realized that they can’t just go with the flow, but must play the tech game of the newcomers if they are to continue to thrive.

A deeper look into the desire to evolve mortgage technology reveals great challenges full of uncertainty for both startups and stalwarts alike

The X in the equation

For starters, raising venture capital is hard for a traditional mortgage company. If they want to evolve and adapt, much of the funding would have to come out-of-pocket. It’s difficult and expensive to build a team to innovate and maintain the technology.

As a last resort, the mortgage companies just end up stringing together various platforms from third party tech companies which presents another round of dilemmas from integrating the new tech into their legacy systems. Sometimes they just phase old systems out altogether, but are left with painful transitions to new software that still don’t solve all process needs.

On the startup side, startup mortgage tech companies, while innovative, often find themselves ahead of the actual needs of compliant mortgage companies and their interpretations of the current and pending mortgage legislation.

These smaller companies need to grow and innovate while still monitoring regulations and changes in financing laws. This requires a reporting body consisted of professionals working tightly with tech gurus. They can’t operate in separate vacuums.

The bottom line is, both traditional and startups have to shell out significant investments in technology to successfully innovate and try to meet the needs of the future mortgage process.

Tech integration tips

While end-to-end lending is yet to become the norm, even with companies like Notarize recently rolling out an eClosing platform, there is little doubt that mortgage lending would largely go 100% digital as soon as it can. in the next few years.

To those who are on the process of integrating new technologies into their systems, the experts offer these advice:

Implementations may not always work out as expected. Successful integration requires looking into your legacy systems and working out a plan to either merge or replace the old with the new. Communicate with your tech solutions provider regarding the capacities and limitations of the technology and discuss systems compatibility. Mortgage tech provides greater precision but is not error-free. Glitches can still occur in the process and create data inconsistency. Getting around this issue would involve proper user orientation on the technology and constant maintenance updates on the software code. Not all tech platforms are the same. Beyond the technology, you need to examine the architecture of the system and how it helps you optimize your goals depending on your needs and the needs of your consumers.

Challenges are an inevitable part of change. Dealing with a product as complicated as a mortgage – with complex regulations and equally elaborate loan product components – it’s no surprise why the industry is slow to adapt.

But whether to adapt or not has ceased to be the key question for most companies. Now the focus is on the “how?”

