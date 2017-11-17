Yes, HARP® Is Extended But Better, All-Inclusive Refi Options Are Up and Coming

Eight years later, the Home Affordable Refinance Program® (HARP®) has continued to serve millions of homeowners resulting in billions of dollars in savings. While it has been extended a couple of times, the truth is HARP® will end December 31, 2018.

What’s to happen after that?

You have other refinance options – new high LTV streamlined refinance programs to replace HARP® and expanded eligibility for cash-out and rate-and-term refinances from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Here’s a look at HARP®’s achievements and some shortfalls:

From March 2009 to August 2017, the government-backed refinance program has accomplished so much:

3,475,488 refinances through August 2017

9,707 refinances in the second quarter of 2017

13,425 refinances in the first quarter of 2017

$35 billion in savings from wasted mortgage interest at higher rates

Average interest rate drop of 1.66%

Average savings from monthly payments of $200

Annual savings of $2,400

These statistics speak for themselves. But it’s interesting to note that the national volume of HARP® refinances has been decreasing.

In the second quarter, for instance, HARP® refinances only constituted 3% of the total refinances. That’s a far cry from the program’s peak share of 27% in the second quarter of 2012. It was around that time that enhancements of the program, dubbed HARP® 2.0, were rolled out.

To be fair, 6% of refinance loans in Nevada during the second quarter were HARP®. Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, California, Idaho, and Michigan also showed strong second-quarter results for HARP®.

The decline is partly due to the eligibility date set by the program. It is limited to loans originated on or before May 31, 2009. This pool of homeowners has dwindled and right now, 143,000 homeowners remain eligible for HARP®.

It is surprising to note that despite the great increase in equity-rich properties in the U.S. in the second quarter, there are still approximately 5.5 million American properties that remain seriously underwater according to ATTOM Solutions. There are millions of homeowners who should check their HARP® eligibility and options before the 2018 program expiration arrives.

HARP® Replacement Refinance Options

HARP®’s expiration means the arrival of permanent replacement programs from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. These programs are also more encompassing, inclusive for all homeowners including those with underwater mortgages.

Fannie Mae’s High Loan-to-Value Refinance Option and Freddie Mac’s Enhanced Relief Refinance℠

1. Each program provides borrower benefits when refinancing in the following ways:

Reduced monthly payment (principal + interest)

Lower interest rate

Shorter amortization term

More stable loan product, e.g. a shift from an ARM (adjustable-rate mortgage) to an FRM (fixed-rate mortgage)

2. Each new High Loan-to-Value program has set these requirements to qualify:

Must be an existing Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loan

Existing loan must have been originated on or after October 1, 2017 (Note Date)

Borrowers can take advantage of the refinance relief program more than once (any time there is a benefit to the participating borrower)

Documentation for assets, income and employment are now simplified

Expanded Cash-out and Rate-and-Term Refinance

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have recently been rolling out looser mortgage guidelines for agency loans. This is resulting in greater availability of credit and easier qualifying than before.

This bodes well for those doing a simple rate-and term or a cash-out refinance with the GSEs’ higher debt-to-income ratios, higher loan-to-value ratios for adjustable-rate mortgages, and appraisal waivers on certain refinance transactions.

More people than ever have access to savings through debt-consolidation because of the eased guidelines, low rates and solid equity.

Historically Low Rates, Rising Equity

Refinancing to get a lower rate is possible for many Americans in today’s historically low interest rate environment. The 30-year rate, for example, has remained in the mid to high 3% range for most of the past few years. 15-year mortgage rates are even lower.

Cash-out borrowers who consolidate debt are seeing the greatest benefit of these low rates.

Since equity is at record highs, and is a vital ingredient to a cash-out refinance, the opportunity to get ahead now is better than ever. In the second quarter, home equity stood at $13.9 trillion according to the Federal Reserve. That’s a return to the pre-recession peak level. The biggest difference now is that rates are so low compared to ten years ago.

So much good has come from the HARP® program. It is heralded as the greatest housing relief program in American history. But, it has just about run it’s course. Luckily there are new options for borrowers and all-inclusive relief programs sliding in to replace HARP®.

