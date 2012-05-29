You’re Still Waiting. Really?



Depending upon which measure you use, mortgage loan refinancing and home loan modification loans made for nearly half of all mortgage loans originated in 2011.

Yet there are many (and you know who you are) out there who just well, haven’t exactly burned up their phone lines calling lenders for refinance information. Many think rates will go down. Many are just lazy and still more think they won’t qualify.

Let’s try the last one first. There’s nothing worse in the mortgage world when someone doesn’t apply for a mortgage thinking the worst. In fact, if you don’t apply you’ll never really know for sure, will you?

Second, they’re lazy. Okay, I can’t really do anything about that one. If you’re lazy, you’re lazy. I’m not Zig Ziglar.

Lastly, rates will go down even further so you’ll wait. Pardon me? Rates are at historical levels and you think they’ll move down some more? To what? Zero percent?

Technically, mortgage rates can’t get any lower. When you consider inflation around 2.00% and a 15 year fixed rate at 3.00% and change, that would leave long term funds costing you about 1.00% over the life of the loan.

If this story sounds familiar…pick up the phone. Get started. You never, ever know when rates will move.

David Reed